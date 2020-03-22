|
Wesley "Whitey" Daniels, age 95, beloved Dad, Granddad, and Great-grandpa, of Wheaton, IL, was born the oldest of five children in Chicago, IL to Emma (Shostrom) and Wesley Maurice Daniels. Wes was a graduate of Schurz High School, Saint Paul Bible School (Class of 1952), and Wheaton College (Class of 1966). Wesley and his wife, Joyce Dockweiler, decided before marriage in 1954 to serve God in love and obedience as missionaries overseas. His theme Scripture in Bible School was Galatians 1:15,16 " ... it pleased God ... to reveal His Son in me ... " They spent most of their lives partnering with United World Mission, living first in Congo, and then Senegal and Mali, telling people about Jesus Christ and ministering to peoples' needs in the power of the Holy Spirit. In 1986, they returned to Chicago, to care for Joy's father, Wilbur Dockweiler. They loved to go to church, and they continued to actively serve people in the Jefferson Park Chicago area. They spent a few years at Windsor retirement home, where Wesley continued to lead Bible studies as long as he was able. Wes went Home to Heaven peacefully in his sleep at his son Tim's home in Wheaton, IL on Monday, March 16, 2020. His family and friends will treasure his legacy of a life of consistent and deep trust in his Father God. Preceded in death by wife, Joy Dockweiler, sister Doris Mason, brothers, Robert and Allen, and granddaughter, Irene Kay Haque Michels. Survived by one sister, Lucyle Johnson; 6 children, Dorcas (Promod) Haque, Mark (Sharon Hall) Daniels, Beth Su (Ron) Anderson, Ruth (Jim) Thompson, Tim (Lori Marion) Daniels, and Sam (Karyn Hutchison) Daniels; 13 grandchildren, Natalie (Chad) Cochran, Jorie Jones, Kristen Daniels, Audrey Haque (Evan Lamont), Kevin Daniels, Timothy (Kristiana Griffith) Daniels, Jessie (Tristen) Davis, Naomi (Cam) Grimm, Michael Daniels, Abigail Daniels, Daniel Thompson, Emma Thompson, and Noah Daniels; great-grandchildren, Kaden Cochran, Chloe Cochran, Hunter Michels, Crew Cochran, Trevor Vincent, Danica Vincent, and Tyler Gonzalez. A graveside service will be held at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines, IL, 60016. A Memorial Service will be held at Wheaton Bible Church, 27W500 North Ave., West Chicago, IL 60185. Please check www.hultgrenfh.com for the dates and times, which are pending due to COVID-19 Regulations. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to United World Mission, P.O. Box 602002, Charlotte, NC 28260-2002. Further information is available from Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020