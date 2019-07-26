|
VILLA PARK - Wesley Degenhart, age 78, of Villa Park, IL died peacefully in his sleep on June 19, 2019 as a result of COPD. Wes was husband to Shirley, father to David, father in law to Kate, stepfather to Mark and Harold , grandfather to Isaiah and Buck, great grandfather to Aariyah and Aubrey and brother to Dr. Elaine Degenhart. Wes's parents and siblings preceded him in death. Wes was an avid reader and civil war history buff. Wes was very proud of his family and his German heritage. Wes donated his body to science through Science Care. A memorial will be held at David and Kate's home on July 27th and Science Care will plant a tree in honor of Wes through the National Forest Foundation's Trees for US program. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 26, 2019