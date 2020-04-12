|
|
Wesley G. "Wes" Peterson passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Wes, the son of Alfred and Grace (Hansen) Peterson, was born on September 6, 1928 in Chicago. He graduated from Carl Schurz High School in 1946. After serving in the Navy, he attended the University of Illinois, where he and a fellow engineering student started the campus radio station WPGU. After college, he worked as an Electrical Engineer specializing in development and design for his entire career. He enjoyed gardening, travelling, golf, and solving sudoku. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert. He is survived by his loving wife Corinne, devoted children Karen (Michael) Wagner and Curt (Lauren), cherished grandchildren Katie and Nick Wagner and Hailey and Quinn Peterson, sister-in-law Theresa Peterson, nephews Robert and David, nieces Kathy and Maryl, grandnephew and grandnieces, and his best friend Ralph Bertermann. A private service was held on April 7 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Should friends desire, please direct memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 South School Street, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020