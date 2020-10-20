1/1
WESLEY H. "WES" LUKOWSKY
1952 - 2020
GENEVA - Wesley H. "Wes" Lukowsky, age 68, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva. He was born May 3, 1952 in Geneva, the son of Wesley and Dorothy (Hall) Lukowsky. Wes always had a big, cheerful smile and an encouraging word for his friends and coworkers. Forever the bookworm, Wes read and reviewed manuscripts for the American Library Association and had his words published on the inside jacket of several well-known novels. An avid basketball fan who also enjoyed playing, he volunteered his time as an assistant coach for a local elementary school. His love for the Boston Celtics began when he was boy and could best be described as tireless. He was an avid supporter of animal rescue and had cats his whole adult life. Wes worked at VWR as a Purchasing Manager and built lifelong friendships over his 38 years of service. He was a genuinely kind person who would always go the extra mile for those he cared about. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy in 1979; father, Wesley in 2010; and his wife, Sheila in 2005. Visitation for Wes will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm until the time of his funeral service at 7:30 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S. LaFox Road, South Elgin, IL 60177 would be appreciated. Information, 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:30 PM
Malone Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Malone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
