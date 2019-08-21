Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
WESLEY KICK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WESLEY KICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WESLEY L. KICK


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WESLEY L. KICK Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Wesley L. Kick 85 is from 9AM-12PM Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C. 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Interment will follow with Military Funeral Honors in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. He was born November 13, 1933 in Morrison IL and died Wednesday August 14, 2019 at the Wauconda Care Center. Wes retired from the Lake County Highway Department after 20 years of service. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and he adored his canine companions Bam Bam, Pebbles, Daisy, Scooter, Molly and Emma. He is survived by his children Kevin Kick, Katherine Brown, Kerri Kick Goessling, Kurt (Janene) Kick, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, his sister Loretta Brennan, sister in-law Rosie Kick and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Wife Fran, his son Kelly, son in-laws Willis Brown, Duke Goessling, brother Larry Kick, brother in-law Bill Brennan and his granddaughter Krystal Kick. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WESLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now