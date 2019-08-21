|
|
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Wesley L. Kick 85 is from 9AM-12PM Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C. 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Interment will follow with Military Funeral Honors in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. He was born November 13, 1933 in Morrison IL and died Wednesday August 14, 2019 at the Wauconda Care Center. Wes retired from the Lake County Highway Department after 20 years of service. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and he adored his canine companions Bam Bam, Pebbles, Daisy, Scooter, Molly and Emma. He is survived by his children Kevin Kick, Katherine Brown, Kerri Kick Goessling, Kurt (Janene) Kick, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, his sister Loretta Brennan, sister in-law Rosie Kick and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Wife Fran, his son Kelly, son in-laws Willis Brown, Duke Goessling, brother Larry Kick, brother in-law Bill Brennan and his granddaughter Krystal Kick. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019