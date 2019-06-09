LIBERTYVILLE - Wesley W. Fout, 82, passed away June 2, 2019 at his home. Mr. Fout was born in Burlington, WI and had been a resident of Libertyville since 1964. He was a graduate of Waukegan high school, had served with the US Army and had retired from Johnson Motors OMC. Wes was an avid model train collector, enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. He is survived by his beloved wife Judith nee Boysen of 55 years of marriage; his loving children Jeanine Fout and Scott (Racquel) Fout. Wes was the proud grandfather of Nina, Greyson and the late Sera Fout; dearest brother of Carol Farrel, Virginia Adair, the late Emily Usmiller, Betty Jo Evans, Joyce Lewey, Judy Magnuson and Richard and devoted son of the late Wallace and Rosella nee Eikenberry-Antrim Fout and the dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be 10AM Tuesday, June 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville. Interment with military honors will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Visitation Tuesday, from 8:45-9:45AM at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Ltd., 101 Park Place (Route 176, one block east of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Info, 847-362-2626 or sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary