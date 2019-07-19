Daily Herald Obituaries
Wilbur Kenneth "Ken" Stewart Jr., 83, a longtime resident of Glendale Heights, at rest July 14, 2019. Dear son of the late Wilbur Sr. and Lois. Beloved husband for 41 years of Virginia, nee Zimmer. Loving father of Andrea (Charles), Wilbur Stewart III "Kenny" (Lisa), Brian (Mai), Elizabeth and Rebecca (Mark). Cherished grandfather of 19, great-grandfather of 4. Fond brother of Dr. Patricia Daniels and the late Donald, Ronny, Derrick, and Karen. Many loving nieces and nephews. Also survived by his ex-wife Henrietta "Anne" Stewart, nee Marceillars. Ken attended both the Franciscan and Benedictine Monasteries and worked as an aid for special needs children, sales for General Foods, and also Admiral Maintenance. He loved ceramics, gardening, Bible study, pottery, and listening to classical and jazz music as well as chants. Visitation will be held Sunday July 21 from 3 to 8 PM at Cypress Funeral Home, 1698 Bloomingdale Rd., Glendale Heights. Funeral services Monday July 22, 10AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 N. West St., Wheaton. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601, or the , 55 E. Monroe St., Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603, would be appreciated. Information, 630-653-7666 or visit www.cypressfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019
