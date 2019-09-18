|
LIBERTYVILLE - Wilbur Leo "Wil" Beaton III, 55, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from injuries in a motorcycle accident. Wil was born Dec. 22, 1963 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his mother Frances Beaton, son Leo Beaton, spouse Dr. Svetlana Kravtchenko, brothers Charles Beaton (Cindy Beaton), and Frank Beaton (Angelina Beaton), along with many nieces and nephews and his faithful companion, "Reilley." His father Wilbur Beaton, preceded him in death. Wil was talented and successful in sales and was a true entrepreneur. He was passionate about his work and loved what he did. He was a proud and respected top multi-unit sales representative at Sherwin Williams for the past five years. He loved his clients, many of whom became his close friends. Wil lived life to the fullest and was known for his energy, humor and ability to make others smile and laugh. He will be greatly missed. Services will at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, W10193 Lehman Rd., Holcombe, WI 54745 on Friday, Sept. 20, 1 PM Visitation, 2PM Mass, with a gathering and meal to commence following the funeral.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019