HAMPSHIRE - Wilda Cowan Bertocchini, 90, passed away Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019, in her home. She was born March 8, 1929 in Somonauk, IL the daughter of Carl and Julia (Nielsen) Anderson. Wilda was a member of the 1947 Class of Maple Park High School. She married William O. "Bill" Cowan on Dec. 19, 1958, in Princeton, IL. With her husband Bill, they were the co-owners of Cowan Electric, Inc. She was still working until just prior to her death. Wilda was an avid golfer, playing in several golf leagues over the years at Marengo Ridge Golf Club. She especially enjoyed the Whiffer's Wednesday morning league and also enjoyed bowling. Her first husband, Bill passed away on July 16, 1996, and she later married George W. Bertocchini on Jan. 9, 1999. Surviving are her husband, George; four sons, Gary (Caroline), Bill, Dale (Leeann), and Jim (Debra); she loved her 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Candy (Dave) LaPuma, Patty (Louis) LaPuma; step-sons, Randy (Mary) Bertocchini, and Andy (Samantha) Bertocchini. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; sisters, Esther Detweiler, Alice Teeling; and brother, Carl Anderson, Jr. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Monday, July 22, at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Burial will follow in the Hampshire Center Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3 to 7 pm at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions in her name may be directed to the Hampshire Fire Dept. Information (847)683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019