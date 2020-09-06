ARLINGOTN HEIGHTS - Wilhelm Strohmeier, 92, was born May 4, 1928 in Goenningen, Germany, to Wilhelm and Maria Catharina (Buck) Strohmeier and passed away September 1, 2020. Wilhelm was the beloved husband of the late Gertrude J.; loving father of Christel (Thomas) Brymer, Karl (Julie) Strohmeier and Cheryl (John) Laugesen; cherished Opa of Casey (Young) Suh, Justin Brymer, Sofie (Ben) Alexander, Wilhelm Strohmeier, Stephen Strohmeier, Jennifer Laugesen, Connie (Graham) Prohaska, Eric (Maura) Laugesen and the late Courtney Brymer; great-grandfather of Collin, Jude, Heidi, Audriana, Calise, Garrett and Jack and dear brother of Lore (Emil) Rukhaberlen and the late Otto (Gretel) Strohmeier. Bill was a kind man who loved his family and taught them how to work hard, play competitively, help others, enjoy life and a good joke. He always had a smile for everyone. He was vibrant, loyal, and loved spending time with family, golfing, having people over, and of course feeding everyone. He will be greatly missed. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org
) in Willi's name, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814. To leave a message of condolence, please visit lauterburgoehler.com
. Info, 847-253-5423.