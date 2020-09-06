1/1
WILHELM STROHMEIER
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILHELM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGOTN HEIGHTS - Wilhelm Strohmeier, 92, was born May 4, 1928 in Goenningen, Germany, to Wilhelm and Maria Catharina (Buck) Strohmeier and passed away September 1, 2020. Wilhelm was the beloved husband of the late Gertrude J.; loving father of Christel (Thomas) Brymer, Karl (Julie) Strohmeier and Cheryl (John) Laugesen; cherished Opa of Casey (Young) Suh, Justin Brymer, Sofie (Ben) Alexander, Wilhelm Strohmeier, Stephen Strohmeier, Jennifer Laugesen, Connie (Graham) Prohaska, Eric (Maura) Laugesen and the late Courtney Brymer; great-grandfather of Collin, Jude, Heidi, Audriana, Calise, Garrett and Jack and dear brother of Lore (Emil) Rukhaberlen and the late Otto (Gretel) Strohmeier. Bill was a kind man who loved his family and taught them how to work hard, play competitively, help others, enjoy life and a good joke. He always had a smile for everyone. He was vibrant, loyal, and loved spending time with family, golfing, having people over, and of course feeding everyone. He will be greatly missed. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org) in Willi's name, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814. To leave a message of condolence, please visit lauterburgoehler.com. Info, 847-253-5423.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved