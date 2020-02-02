Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Orchard Evangelical Free Church
1330 N. Douglas Ave.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLARD KIBLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLARD E. KIBLER


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard Eugene Kibler was born April 20, 1922 in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania. He died Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home surrounded and uplifted by his loving family. Bill served in the Navy in World War II, first as a Navy pilot and then on a weather ship in the South Pacific. Following honorable discharge he worked as a meteorologist for the U.S. Weather Bureau in Cleveland, Ohio, where he met his wife, Peggy. They were married in 1951. After leaving the Weather Bureau he worked as an Architectural Specifications Representative, ultimately retiring from International Paper Company in 1994 and to his favorite avocation of gardening, specializing in tomatoes. Bill was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and was a member of Orchard Evangelical Free Church. Bill is survived by his wife, Peggy Kibler (nee Bishop); his daughters, Kathleen (Bill) Holliday, Kyle (Mike) Kolek, and Lee Ann (Brit) Williams; his grandchildren, Lindsey (Sam) Thomas, Melissa Kocelko, Laura (Nick) Nerwin, Michelle (George) Mugerian, Tara Kolek, David (fiancee April), Benjamin, Alina, John and Cecily Holliday, Lauralee (Ian) Hatleli, Jamie (Katie) Williams, and Allison (Tony) Nicosia; and great-granddaughters, Parker Thomas and Makena Mugerian. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Smith Kibler. Memorial service will be held at Orchard Evangelical Free Church,1330 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights, Illinois, Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m, with reception at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Williamson College of the Trades, PO Box 826370, Philadelphia, PA 19182-6370, marked in memory of Willard E. Kibler, Class of '42, or Orchard Evangelical Church, 1330 N. Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -