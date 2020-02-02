|
|
Willard Eugene Kibler was born April 20, 1922 in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania. He died Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home surrounded and uplifted by his loving family. Bill served in the Navy in World War II, first as a Navy pilot and then on a weather ship in the South Pacific. Following honorable discharge he worked as a meteorologist for the U.S. Weather Bureau in Cleveland, Ohio, where he met his wife, Peggy. They were married in 1951. After leaving the Weather Bureau he worked as an Architectural Specifications Representative, ultimately retiring from International Paper Company in 1994 and to his favorite avocation of gardening, specializing in tomatoes. Bill was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and was a member of Orchard Evangelical Free Church. Bill is survived by his wife, Peggy Kibler (nee Bishop); his daughters, Kathleen (Bill) Holliday, Kyle (Mike) Kolek, and Lee Ann (Brit) Williams; his grandchildren, Lindsey (Sam) Thomas, Melissa Kocelko, Laura (Nick) Nerwin, Michelle (George) Mugerian, Tara Kolek, David (fiancee April), Benjamin, Alina, John and Cecily Holliday, Lauralee (Ian) Hatleli, Jamie (Katie) Williams, and Allison (Tony) Nicosia; and great-granddaughters, Parker Thomas and Makena Mugerian. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Smith Kibler. Memorial service will be held at Orchard Evangelical Free Church,1330 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights, Illinois, Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m, with reception at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Williamson College of the Trades, PO Box 826370, Philadelphia, PA 19182-6370, marked in memory of Willard E. Kibler, Class of '42, or Orchard Evangelical Church, 1330 N. Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020