BARRINGTON - Willard H. Murray, 85, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1933 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Dorothy Murray. Willard proudly served his country in the Marines as a pilot and went on to fly for United Airlines retiring after a career of 34 years. Willard was quick with a joke and always enjoyed storytelling. He was very proud of his grandchildren and always sharing stories of their adventures to all who would listen. He married Joan L. Henderson on August 17, 1957. Together they enjoyed traveling, seeing the world, and spending time with family. Willard will be missed by his wife, Joan; 4 children, Keith (Jolene), Don, Susan (Mark), and Stuart (Teri); seven grandchildren (Jourdain, Maggie, Maleah, Anna, Zack, Morgan, Patrick) and he was anticipating the arrival of his first great-grandchild. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, from 4 pm until 8 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled Veterans at www.dav.org. For online condolences, please visit, www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for more information. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019