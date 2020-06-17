ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Willette D. "Billie" Bachhuber, 100, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at her Lutheran Home residence. She is survived by her beloved family, children Richard Jr. (Bettye Beaumont), Robert (Beverly), Wendy Bachhuber (Joel Miller) and Elizabeth (Craig) Calkins; and grandchildren Richard (Kira Lingman) Calkins, Suzanne Calkins, Melanie Bachhuber, Eric Miller (Veronique Irwin), Susan Miller (Holland Rietberg), Katharine Painter and Alec Painter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Richard "Dick" Sr., daughter Nancy, parents William H. and Caroline M. Davidson, and seven brothers and sisters. Billie B. was born and raised in Kirtland, Ohio, and attended Muskingum College prior to her marriage. Billie and Dick moved to the Chicago area after Dick's return from WWII. As the family grew, they settled into the "big house" in Mt. Prospect, spending more than 5 happy decades there. First and foremost, Billie was a mom, dedicating herself to providing her children with a loving and nurturing home, even in the Summers with no electricity or running water at their Torpy Lake cabin in Minocqua, Wisconsin. The kids were, she often said, her crown jewels. After the children flew the nest, Billie and her husband loved world travel, often cruising to exotic ports of call. She also loved the many cats and kitties she sheltered over the years, from strays to Siamese. Billie B. was an accomplished journalist, writing feature stories for the Paddock Publications newspapers. She loved doing interviews, especially for the many articles she wrote about the medical community. In addition, Billie wrote many heartwarming stories about growing up in a large family in a small Ohio town. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a private remembrance at a later date. To honor her life, friends may consider a donation to The Buddy Foundation, Muskingum University, the American Medical Writers Association, or a charity of their choice.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.