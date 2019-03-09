William A. August, 79, a longtime resident of North Chicago and Gurnee, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22. He was born in 1939 to Stanley and Alice August in Waukegan, IL. He graduated from North Chicago HS in 1957, he was a member of the Waukegan Savings & Loan Board and retired from Fort Sheridan Army Procurement in 1995 after 32 years of service. Bill was a longtime Packers fan and ticket holder. He loved horseracing, family gatherings, and traveling to Las Vegas with his friends. He is survived by his 3 nephews, Peter (Mary Ellen), Stephen (Carol), and Jeffrey August; 2 nieces, Katherine August (Encarnacion Teruel) and Lisa Mitchell; his sister-in-law, Linda August; and numerous great-nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; his 2 brothers, Stanley Jr. and Thomas August; and his aunt, Stephanie Aidikonis. Visitation will take place on Monday, March 11 from 5-8PM, at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee, IL 60031. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 12 at 10AM at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee, IL 60031. Interment to follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary