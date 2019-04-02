Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GLADER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM A. "BILL" GLADER Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM A. "BILL" GLADER Sr. Obituary
William A. "Bill" Glader, Sr., 84, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. He was born Dec. 20, 1934 in Highland Park, IL, was a former resident of Lake Forest and has lived in Florida for many years. He was a former member of the Knollwood Sportsman's Club in Lake Bluff and operated Bill's Farmstand at Route 60 and Ridge Road in Lake Forest. Surviving are 2 children, William "Bill" Glader, Jr. (Jenna) and Susan Schell; 4 grandchildren, Keith, Amanda, Otto and Grace. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Carr and his second wife, Donna Glader. A visitation will begin at 11 am followed by services at Noon on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now