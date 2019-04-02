|
William A. "Bill" Glader, Sr., 84, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. He was born Dec. 20, 1934 in Highland Park, IL, was a former resident of Lake Forest and has lived in Florida for many years. He was a former member of the Knollwood Sportsman's Club in Lake Bluff and operated Bill's Farmstand at Route 60 and Ridge Road in Lake Forest. Surviving are 2 children, William "Bill" Glader, Jr. (Jenna) and Susan Schell; 4 grandchildren, Keith, Amanda, Otto and Grace. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Carr and his second wife, Donna Glader. A visitation will begin at 11 am followed by services at Noon on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019