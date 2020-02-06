|
|
NAPERVILLE - William A. "Al" Kolkman, age 88, Korean War U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1969, formerly of Burlington, IA, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Presence Mercy Hospital in Aurora, IL. He was born June 26, 1931 in Burlington, IA. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call 630-355-0213 for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2020