Visitation for William A. Mende, 78, is from 1-4 PM Saturday March 16, at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Memorial service at 4 PM. He was born June 6, 1940 in Chicago and died March 3, 2019. Bill is survived by his son Joseph (Barbara), his grandchildren Joseph Jr. (fiancee Nellie Fonarev), Timothy (Amber), Johnathon, Nathan, great-grandson Joshua, his siblings Robert (Judy), David, Sharon Broz and Carol Emberton. In lieu of flowers, make donations to at . For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019