WILLIAM PERETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM A. "BILL" PERETTI

WILLIAM A. "BILL" PERETTI Obituary
LOMBARD - William A. "Bill" Peretti, Former husband of Marilyn G. Peretti; Loving father of Chris and Tom, Dear Brother of Tootie Carpen, Tillie Nuccetelli, the late Joseph, late Ann Demore and the late Mary Goodrow, Fond uncle to Richard Demore, Donald Demore and Kathy Bordick (Carpen). Bill graduated with a BA degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and served the US Armed Forces in the WWII European Campaign from 1943 -1947. The details of his service can be found at http://mtzionhistoricalsociety.org/veterans-list/william-emo-peretti/. Bill retired from GTE Sylvania (Elk Grove Village) after 36 years. In retirement, Bill enjoyed walking the Great Western Trail in Illinois and Hunting and Fishing in Pennsylvania. Funeral services will be held in Force, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Morton Arboretum, https://giving.mortonarb.org/donations, appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
