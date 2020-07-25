William A. Rogers, longtime resident of Rolling Meadows, passed away peacefully Saturday July 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born January 30, 1933 to the late William and Martha Rogers. Beloved Husband of 69 years to Irene Rogers. Father to William (Christine), Thomas (Kim), Patricia Clemans (Richard), James (Diane). Loving Grandfather to 10. Adoring Great-Grandfather to 10 with 1 on the way. Brother to Dennis Rogers and Laurie Sonju. Brother-in-law to Clare Miller. Interment private. Memorial Service to be announced.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.