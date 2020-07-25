1/
WILLIAM A. ROGERS
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Rogers, longtime resident of Rolling Meadows, passed away peacefully Saturday July 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born January 30, 1933 to the late William and Martha Rogers. Beloved Husband of 69 years to Irene Rogers. Father to William (Christine), Thomas (Kim), Patricia Clemans (Richard), James (Diane). Loving Grandfather to 10. Adoring Great-Grandfather to 10 with 1 on the way. Brother to Dennis Rogers and Laurie Sonju. Brother-in-law to Clare Miller. Interment private. Memorial Service to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved