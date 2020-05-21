|
|
William Alberson, 88, of Salem, IL, passed away May 18, 2020. A former resident of Elk Grove Village. He is survived by his wife, Jean C. (nee Swensen); children, Mark (Renee), Scott (Carrie) and Rick (Vanessa) Alberson, Beth (Dan) Specht and Susan (Brent) Shetley; 11 grandchildren; and his sister, Barbara Hardin. Private family services and burial will be held. Please make memorials to the Salem Lutheran Church, accepted by the Sutherland - Rankin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 97, Salem, IL 62881, 618-548-1234, entrusted with the family's care. On line messages may be left at www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020