|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dr. William Albert La Plante was born in Philadelphia on April 11, 1930. He attended La Salle College High School, La Salle University, and earned his EdD from Temple University. After two years in the U.S. Army, he married Alice Gervase O'Neill (1930 - 2012) in 1957. An expert in early childhood literacy, Dr. La Plante was a valued executive at Job Corps, in Washington D.C., then moved his family to Arlington Heights to work for Borg Warner. There he designed the world's first "teaching machine" for reading. Later, at Denoyer Goeppert, he designed educational systems for Brazil, the former Yugoslavia, Egypt, and-his favorite project-Saudi Arabia. Dr. La Plante is survived by his eight children, Mary La Plante, Alice (David Renton) LaPlante, Elizabeth (Joe Hanafee), LaPlante, Clare (Joe Clary), La Plante, William LaPlante Jr., Bethesda, MD (Joanne Hogan); Catherine (Joe Guin) LaPlante-Guin, Frank (Marie) LaPlante and Lynn (Michael Allaway), LaPlante Allaway. He is also the cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation will also be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020