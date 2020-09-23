William B. "Bill" Benson, born in 1943, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the age of 76. He was the beloved husband of Sharon (nee Curtin) of 53 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Hilde (nee Makoshey) and William Benson, Sr., Dear brother to Donald "Don" (Joni) Benson. Loving father to Robert "Bob" (Brenda) and Debra "Debbie" (Ian) Patrick. Proud grandpa to Zachary, Ryan, Connor, Kiley and Allie. Loving uncle to Kristen (Fred) Flather, Brett (Susie) Benson and Lauren (Nate) Ford. Great-uncle to Sophie, Finn, Kate, Charlotte, Delaney and Blair. Friend to many lifelong friends. Bill lettered in basketball and baseball as a 1962 graduate of Amundsen High School in Chicago. He served the United States in the Air Force before returning to the private sector in the printing industry. Eventually assumed responsibility for Plating Services metal finishing company for 27 years in Chicago, until he sold the operation and began his retirement in 2002. He is formerly from the northwest side of Chicago, before relocating to Des Plaines, IL in 1994. Bill was an avid fan of Chicago sports teams and enjoyed fishing, cooking and the outdoors. Due to current COVID 19 health and safety concerns, William's Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately. Those wishing to attend William's funeral remotely may do so on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11:00 am, by watching a video stream on William's tribute wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. Following the funeral, the recording will be available with William's obituary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's honor to St. Paul Canfield Lutheran Church, 5650 N. Canfield Ave., Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information and condolences can be given at WWW.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.