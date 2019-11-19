Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd
Prospect Heights, IL
WILLIAM B. MAHRENHOLZ Obituary
William B. Mahrenholz, age 87, beloved husband of Laura, nee Horn; loving father of William J. and Bruce (Dena); devoted grandfather of Bradley, Brooke (Joe) Rossi and Paige; fond great-grandfather of Vera; dear brother of Richard (Karen) and the late Marilyn (the late Sam) Dounias and Donald. Visitation Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, 3-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Visitation Thursday, 9:30-10:30 AM with Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Riverside Foundation, Lincolnshire, IL or Catholic Kolping Society of Chicago appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
