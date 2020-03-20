|
|
William B . "Bill" Nettleton, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. Bill was a hardworking businessman, loyal friend, devoted husband, loving father, and doting grandfather. Bill was born November 21, 1939 in Schiller Park to Grace and Eugene Nettleton. Bill was an active member in the community always willing to lend a hand. He is survived by his loving wife; Kathleen M. Nettleton (Kendziorski) and his four children; William, Patricia, Steven, and Kimberly. Bill is also survived by his four beautiful granddaughters; Maddie, Abbey, Cassidy, and Katie. Bill will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current situation, there will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Elgin Breakfast Rotary Club or the . Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2020