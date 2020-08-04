1/1
DR. WILLIAM B. THIEL
1927 - 2020
Dr. William B. Thiel of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, age 93, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1927 to Ignatz and Dora Thiel in Livingston, Illinois. During his childhood, William performed as an entertainer in vaudeville shows as a tap dancer, accordionist and vocalist in the Chicago area. He won the Morris Sachs Amateur Hour in the 1930's. After graduating high school at Hyde Park, he joined the U.S. Navy, enlisting at age 17. William received his bachelor's at Eastern Illinois University where he won the distinguished educator award and the lifetime achievement award. He went on to receive his Masters and Ed.D at Loyola University in Chicago. William was a school administrator in the Chicago suburbs, and a part-time professor at many universities. William was a volunteer at Oconomowoc Hospital, and an avid bowler in his earlier days. William is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lillian; his children, Bill (Susan) and Jill; grandchildren, Joseph, Sarah and Andrew; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be made in William's name to the Salvation Army, the Lake Country Free Clinic, or Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. www.pagenkopf.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
