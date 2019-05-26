William (Bill) Boyd, 79 years old, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Winter Haven hospital in Winter Haven, Florida, following a sudden heart attack. He is survived by his sons, Charles (Barbara) Boyd and William (Jane) Boyd Jr., his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Matt) Bryan, Robert (Courtney) Boyd, Jonathan (Adrianna) Boyd, Danielle (Chris) Boyd, Sarah (Luke) Jones and Thomas Boyd, his great grandchildren, Asher and Isabel, his cousin, nephew, niece and many close friends across the globe. Born in Bakersfield California, and raised in Illinois, the son of William and Margaret (Nielsen) Boyd, he was a lifelong resident of Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, but later in life settled in Winter Haven, Florida. In his early years, Bill would spend his time working odd jobs like caddying and participating in sports like bicycle racing. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He had a career as a bank teller, trader for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange before settling into being a main frame computer expert. Bill graduated from Steinmetz High School in June of 1957. Bill attended the University of Tulsa, but was unable to finish. Studying nights, Bill would later earn his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Elmhurst College. While in the Army he met and married Sherrie Long and had two sons. They later divorced, and Bill married Joyce McLain for a long and happy life together until her passing in 2011. Bill had a passion for bicycle racing, and later in life, riding bicycle tours. He won numerous races and won 4th place in the National Championships of 1956. He also took 3rd place in the Illinois State Criterium Championships. Bill's longest bike tour was 5,100 miles: Bellingham, Washington, to Gloucester, Massachusetts. Bill continued bicycle touring into his 70's. Bill was a food and wine connoisseur, market watcher, photography enthusiast and avid reader. Per Bill's wishes, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to the National Aphasia Association (Aphasia.org). Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary