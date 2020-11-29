1/
WILLIAM BRODIE HERNDON
STREAMWOOD - William Brodie Herndon, 92, died November 21, 2020. Brodie was the beloved husband of Nancy for 43 years; loving father of David (Cathy) and Wayne Herndon. Brodie was an army veteran, who served during the Korean War. He was a graphic artist who became a prolific writer and was a Member of the Civil War Round Table in Arlington Heights. As a long-time member of both the Buehler YMCA and Lattof YMCA, he was a physical fitness enthusiast. A life-long runner who became a dedicated swimmer after he could no longer run, Brodie developed a huge circle of friends through working out. As he gradually lost his sight over a 10-year period, they (and Nancy) were there to help him continue his physical regimen each day. As they did, they drew great inspiration from Brodie's positive spirit. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For information 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
