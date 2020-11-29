STREAMWOOD - William Brodie Herndon, 92, died November 21, 2020. Brodie was the beloved husband of Nancy for 43 years; loving father of David (Cathy) and Wayne Herndon. Brodie was an army veteran, who served during the Korean War. He was a graphic artist who became a prolific writer and was a Member of the Civil War Round Table in Arlington Heights. As a long-time member of both the Buehler YMCA and Lattof YMCA, he was a physical fitness enthusiast. A life-long runner who became a dedicated swimmer after he could no longer run, Brodie developed a huge circle of friends through working out. As he gradually lost his sight over a 10-year period, they (and Nancy) were there to help him continue his physical regimen each day. As they did, they drew great inspiration from Brodie's positive spirit. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For information 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.