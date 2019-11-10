Daily Herald Obituaries
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:45 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodridge United Methodist Church
2700 West 75th St.
Woodridge, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodridge United Methodist Church
2700 West 75th St.
Woodridge, IL
WILLIAM C. GROSCH Obituary
William C. Grosch passed away October 30, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, from 4 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St.,Naperville, IL. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10:30 until time of service at Woodridge United Methodist Church, 2700 West 75th St., Woodridge, IL. Interment private. For full obituary visit www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
