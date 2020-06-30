William C. Schambach 91, of Elgin passed away on Saturday June 27, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1929 in Elgin, IL the son of Louis and Mary (Scheiler) Schambach. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Elgin. Survivors include his wife: Cora Schambach; their 5 children: Robert (Jeanne) Schambach, Joyce Schifferer, William (Josey) Schambach, Elaine Gudeman and Mary Jane (Lance) Gladwin; 37 grandchildren; two siblings: Gertrude Sauder and Ronald (Nancy) Schambach; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 10 siblings. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at 10:00am, at the Apostolic Christian Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday (today) from 6-8:00pm at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Center, and on Wednesday, at the church, from 9:00am until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Charity Funeral C/O Fred Dietz. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.