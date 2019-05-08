|
PARK CITY - Visitation for William C. Underhill, 49, is from 4-8 PM Monday May 13, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass is 10 AM Tuesday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church 22333 West Erhart Rd. Mundelein. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. He was born June 26, 1969 in Chicago and died Sunday May 5, 2019 at home. Bill enjoyed music and was a huge Elvis fan. He was a former DJ, he loved cars and dogs. Bill was formerly employed at Napleton Ford in Libertyville. He is survived by his mother Rose Marie Underhill, his sisters Dawn (Richard) Peterson, Melissa (Jeremy) Hanson, his nieces and nephews Troy, Sarah and Angela Peterson, Keenan Kelly, Shila Okonczak and Ashley Feldman. He was preceded in death by his father Norman W. Underhill. In lieu of flowers memorials to at www.donate.mercyhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019