|
|
Celebration of life for William Roberts (Captain Bill), age 84, of Highland Park, IL, will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery in Como, TN. Captain Bill passed away Sunday April 26 at Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest, IL. Bill worked many jobs throughout the Chicagoland area, focusing mainly in the Highland Park area at Port Clinton for the last 37 years. Bill leaves behind two children, Thomas (Jacquetta) Roberts of Benson, AZ, Tamara Kosla of Glenview, IL; grandchildren, Andrew Pratt, Daniel Roberts (Sandy), Benjamin Roberts; great-grandson, Wyatt Roberts; brothers, Ed Roberts, Horace Ray Roberts, Curtis Roberts and sister, Faye Crosser, all of TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivania McWherter, Curtis Roberts Sr.; daughter, Deena Renee Roberts.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020