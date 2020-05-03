Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Olive Branch Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM CLOIS ROBERTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM CLOIS ROBERTS Obituary
Celebration of life for William Roberts (Captain Bill), age 84, of Highland Park, IL, will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery in Como, TN. Captain Bill passed away Sunday April 26 at Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest, IL. Bill worked many jobs throughout the Chicagoland area, focusing mainly in the Highland Park area at Port Clinton for the last 37 years. Bill leaves behind two children, Thomas (Jacquetta) Roberts of Benson, AZ, Tamara Kosla of Glenview, IL; grandchildren, Andrew Pratt, Daniel Roberts (Sandy), Benjamin Roberts; great-grandson, Wyatt Roberts; brothers, Ed Roberts, Horace Ray Roberts, Curtis Roberts and sister, Faye Crosser, all of TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivania McWherter, Curtis Roberts Sr.; daughter, Deena Renee Roberts.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -