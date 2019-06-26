William Clyde Diven Jr. passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 90 years old. Clyde was born to William Clyde Diven and Honora Murphy Diven. He graduated from Taft High School and attended Wright College, both in Chicago, Illinois. Clyde began working at the age of 12 delivering newspapers, then went on to caddying as well as employment at the Brach's candy factory. On his first day at Brach's, the boss told the new employees to eat all the candy they wanted. By the second day, their excitement for candy was over! For life! Clyde was an Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War. Clyde owned a cinematography company with the late Norman Beaubien. They wrote and produced an award-winning movie starring his sister (Rita Diven Gauss) about a disabled girl longing to go on the rides at Riverview amusement park. Clyde was an avid photographer and worked at Bell and Howell honing his talents, often photographing his ballerina girlfriend, who later became his loving wife of 54 years until her death in 2009 (Andrea Johnson Diven, who he always called his "lovely bride"). Clyde's love of conversation and people ultimately led him towards a career in sales: most notably at Singer Controls Division and ITW Shakeproof (Elgin, IL - where he became sales manager). He travelled throughout the Midwest and South for work. A favorite place was Louisville, KY, where he made many friends and attended the Kentucky Oaks races and Derby parties. As his daughters Laura and Jennifer were growing up, the family enjoyed vacations to Washington DC, Wisconsin, and Michigan, sometimes with their good friends the Koestrings. He also loved trips to Hawaii, Ireland, England, and the National Parks, plus Alaskan and tropical cruises. In his eighties, Clyde met his special lady friend Joyce Dinsmore. They enjoyed traveling, dining, seeing movies and shows, and spending time together at the Garlands in Barrington, where she resides. Joyce was caring and devoted to Clyde in his final years, always sending him home with meals and treats like truffles and chocolate chip cookies. Clyde discovered the Schaumburg Senior Center Barn and he attended their lunches, bingo, special parties and events. He loved socializing with the people there, especially the director, Marina, who always shared her humor and kindness. Clyde loved Big Band music (especially Glenn Miller), Jonathan Winters, Steak 'n Shake burgers, Star Trek, family gatherings, attending University events like Dad's Day at U of I (where he led all the fathers of the marching band flag girls around the football field enthusiastically at half time). He was an intellectual, always learning, particularly about health and wellness. He loved his daughters fiercely throughout his life. A special thank you to his loyal caregiver and neighbor Beverly Crane, an angel to all of us. Thank you to Hope Hospice for all their love and patience: Rose, Gina, and Hurra. Also thank you to Home Instead and Hines VA for providing Katie and Carol, two great people who helped us immeasurably. May you Rest In Peace now, Dad. We will see you on the other side. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Diven (Lorraine Diven), and wife Andrea Johnson Diven. Survivors include his daughters Laura Diven-Brown (Bob Brown) and Jennifer Polka (Al Polka), grandsons Sean Brown and Jack Polka, special friend Joyce Dinsmore, brother Walter Diven (Loni Diven), sister Rita Diven Gauss (Wes Gauss), many nieces, nephews, and friends. Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org. To post memories and condolences, please visit www.ahlgrimfuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary