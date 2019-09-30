|
William D. Diehl Dad, It's hard to believe that it has already been a year since you were taken home to be with the Lord. We miss your gentle presence, your quiet yet wise demeanor, and your amazing stories that cemented your legacy in this lifetime. No amount of time could ever fill the void you left, but we continue to support and love one another, just like you would want us to. We miss and love you so much Dad! Mom and the family
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 30, 2019