MUNDELEIN - Funeral services for William D. Hamblin, 67, will be held at a later date at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (Rt. 176, 2 blocks West of Rt. 45 ), Mundelein. He was born February 21, 1953 in Oak Park, IL. and died March 24, 2020 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Bill was a diehard Chicago Cubs Fan and Chicago Blackhawks Fan. He loved the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, and the Who among others. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching wrestling with them. Bill is survived by his loving wife Anne (nee Dorband), children Michael (Wendee) Hamblin, Tamara (Ron) Rozhon and Jane (David) McQuinn, grandchildren Sidney, Rylee, Braden, Evan, Joclyn, Maggie and Luke, his brother Dale (Anne) Hamblin, sister-in-law Carol (Ron) Hoskins, nephew Dan, nieces; Heather, Hillary, Haleigh and Emily. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 1, 2020