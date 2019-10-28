|
|
William Dale "Bill" Fraser passed from this life to eternal life on October 26, 2019. Bill was born January 17, 1949 to Wilbur and Ida (Schmidke) Fraser in Elmhurst, IL. Bill's family later settled in Lombard where he grew up close to aunts, uncles and cousins. Bill graduated from Willowbrook High School, where he excelled in track and field events. A high school shop teacher persuaded Bill to pursue a teaching degree in Industrial Arts. Upon high school graduation, Bill enrolled in the teacher training program at Illinois State University, Normal. During his sophomore year, Bill met his future wife, Bonnie. They were married August 14, 1971 at Annunciation Church, Aurora, IL. Together they launched high school teaching careers, during which Bill taught Industrial Arts classes for 32 years at Elk Grove High School. Bill and Bonnie lived in Schaumburg for 45 years where they raised their children and were members of St. Marcelline Parish. Bill was very proud of serving 24 years in the Naval Reserve with VR-51 and VP-60 based out of Glenview Naval Air Station. He served as a Loadmaster and was later comissioned an officer where he worked as a Navigator on P-3 Subhunters, and in Aviation Mechanics. Upon being discharged, he worked as a Naval Investigative Service Agent. Bill enjoyed a long retirement. He loved traveling to many worldwide destinations with Bonnie. His favorite place was visiting the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where he could study Naval history. Bill also enjoyed fishing, boating, and snowmobiling at their northwoods cottage. Bill loved his family and took special interest in his grandchildren who brought him great joy. His is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bonnie, his children, Mary (Peter) Maziuk, William (Christina) Fraser, and grandchildren, Joslyn, Joseph, and Gabriel Fraser. Sister, Barbara (dec. Dale) Wozniak, brother Alan (Marcia), sister-in-law, Joanne (Rick) Anen, brothers-in-law, Terry (Anna) Berg, and Robert (Amelia) Berg and many nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents. Visitation Tuesday 3:00pm to 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd., Streamwood. Prayers Wednesday 10:15am at the funeral home to St. Marcelline Catholic Church for Mass 11:00am. Following Mass, cremation will be private at The Countryside Crematory. Information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 28, 2019