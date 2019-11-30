|
|
William Daniel Moylan, Jr., 77, passed away November 27, 2019 at home in Hospice. He was born in Chicago December 31, 1941 to William D. Moylan, Sr. and Catherine Smith Moylan. He grew up in Oak Park, IL and attended Marmion Military Academy and St. Meinrad Seminary. He graduated from Loyola University with a B.A. in History in 1963, and an M.A. in History in1965. He began teaching history at Rockford Boylan High School (1965 to 1973) while attending Northern Illinois University to attain his Administrative Certificate. His administrative career began as the first principal of Huntley High School from 1973 to 1978. He then joined the administration in the Crystal Lake High School District where he served as a Vice Principal at Cary Grove High School, Crystal Lake Central High School, and retired from Prairie Ridge High School in 2002 as a Department Chair and teacher. In Elgin he was a thirty year member of St. Thomas More parish. He was a 27 year Friend of Bill W. Bill is survived by his loving wife of fifty four years, Sue, whom he met at Loyola University. He will be dearly missed by his daughters Elizabeth (Joseph) Semro, Catherine (Michael) Mini, Rosemary (Brian) Quincey, and Martha (Frank Kreiger), and by his sister Margaret Bandy(Charles), and sisters and brothers in law Michael and Patricia Nelis, Robert and Sheila Nelis, Mary and Bill Brennan, Ann Bell, and Julia and Jim King, and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by eleven terrific grandchildren: Rita, Lisa, and Daniel Semro, Lillian, Dominic, and Nina Mini, William, Jack, and Declan Quincey, and Greta and Liam Kirby. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-8PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin and again on Monday at church from 9:15AM until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loyola University Chicago History Department. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 30, 2019