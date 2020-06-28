SCHAUMBURG - William Dee Burton, Sr., 93, died June 19, 2020. William was the beloved husband of Gertrude (nee Kidd) for 69 years; loving father of Yvette (Chuck) Koubek, Denise (the late Rick) White, Jeannine (the late Jack) Darrah, William Dee Burton, Jr. (the late Diane), Jamie (Mike) Molitor and Robert (Angie) Burton; proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; cherished brother of Jean (Lois) Burton and Jacqueline (the late Ken) Critten. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dee and Marie Burton. William was a proud Navy veteran. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.