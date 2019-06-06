Daily Herald Obituaries
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
ELMHURST - William Denis Patt, 85, a longtime resident of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully at home. Devoted husband for 60 years to his beloved Patricia, nee Cooney; loving father of Brian (Jan) Patt, Cathleen Boyke, and Colleen (Anthony) Caterine and the late William Gerard Patt; cherished grandfather to Ryan, Daniel, Connor, Amanda, Kevin, Jason, Joseph, Emma, Samuel, and Grace; his cherished parents the late William and the late Anna Patt; loving brother of Joseph and Jack Patt and his dear sister Kathleen Patt; loving uncle and friend to many. Bill was a US Army veteran serving from 1953 -1956; He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Notre Dame football, nature, photography, his pets and mostly spending time with and caring for his family. He was a gentle, humble, and kind man who will be greatly missed. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 S. York Road (½ mile north of St. Charles Road), Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . For funeral information, please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 6, 2019
