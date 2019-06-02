ELGIN - William "Bill" Duewel, 69, passed away May 29, 2019 in Elgin. He was born September 26, 1949 in Elgin to his parents, Robert and Kathryn Duewel (Putnam). Bill was a graduate of Elgin High School, Class of 1967. Bill served his country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973 as a Radio Operator on the USS Cayuga. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Combat Action Ribbon, and the Philippine Republic Presidential Unit Citation Badge. He was lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elgin Watch City Post 1307. Following his service, Bill worked as a carpenter. Bill was a lifelong Elgin resident and devoted local sports fan. He coached in the Elgin Continental League and served as a Board Member for the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kathryn; and his brother-in-law, Joe Goyer. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Mary Duewel; children Abbie (Matt) Eklund, Brad Duewel, Kyla (John) Brittain and his loyal dog, Grish; sisters Ginny Goyer and Peg (Michael) Luebbing; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5-9:00p.m. Friday June 7, 2019 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. The U.S. Navy and American Legion will render military honors at 8:00p.m. Visitation will continue 10:00a.m. until time of funeral mass at 11:00a.m. Saturday June 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 397 Fulton St., Elgin IL 60120, Rev. Christopher Kuhn officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund, www.eshof.org. For more information call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary