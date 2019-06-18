PROSPECT HEIGHTS - William Dufour, 76, passed away March 28, 2019, at Heritage Health in Elgin. He was born in Chicago on August 10, 1942, to his loving parents, August and Ann Dufour (Breitenberg). William went by many nicknames, including Bill, Billy and Billy the Kid. He was a business owner and salesman to his core. He was a car buff at heart and turned it into a career. He owned Dufour's Den, Quality Auto Sales, A.A. Auto and Truck Sales, and Triple A Roofing. He was extremely hardworking, and his sense of humor was second to none. He was a major personality, a truly special individual and a social butterfly. In his free time, William attended all his children's events and coached soccer in the Prospect Heights and Wheeling Park District leagues. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed a day at the tracks. William had a passion for gardening and loved supplying the neighborhood with what he grew. He also enjoyed the occasional Heineken on a nice summer night. William was preceded in death by his ex-wife and the mother of Debra, Jacqueline and Amiee, Barbara Whitehead. He is survived by his daughters, Debra Dufour-Rivelli, Jacqueline Dufour, and Amiee Freeman; stepdaughter, Danielle Padgett; son, Michael Dufour; brother, Victor Dufour; ex-wife, Linda Dufour, mother to Danielle and Michael; grandchildren, Anthony, Kiefer, Cole, Rachel, Bella, Jay and Conner; and nieces and nephews, Christopher, David, Joel, Jennifer, Matthew, Adam and Luke. Family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life to be held 2:00-6:00PM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Gatsby's Pub, 427 E. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin, IL 60120. For more information, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary