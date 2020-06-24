William E. "Bill" Betke, 92, passed away at his home at Spring Meadows in Libertyville on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born Feb. 9, 1928 in Evanston, IL, where he was a 1946 graduate of Evanston High School and received his BS from Northwestern University. He was also a former resident of Green Oaks and Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake. Bill was a US Army veteran, having served in Okinawa during WWII and later Korea and a member of the United Methodist Church in Libertyville. He was a past master of the Evanston Masonic Lodge, life member of the Medinah Shrine, Shepherds of the Liberty Shrine and Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem in Libertyville. He was a former Vice President of accounting at the Consumer Credit Union in Waukegan and enjoyed spending winters in Estero, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorotha (Rehn) Betke; 5 nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Joan Groneman. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Betke and brother, Herbert Betke. A visitation will begin at 11:00 am until time of services at Noon on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.