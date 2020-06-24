WILLIAM E. "BILL" BETKE
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. "Bill" Betke, 92, passed away at his home at Spring Meadows in Libertyville on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born Feb. 9, 1928 in Evanston, IL, where he was a 1946 graduate of Evanston High School and received his BS from Northwestern University. He was also a former resident of Green Oaks and Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake. Bill was a US Army veteran, having served in Okinawa during WWII and later Korea and a member of the United Methodist Church in Libertyville. He was a past master of the Evanston Masonic Lodge, life member of the Medinah Shrine, Shepherds of the Liberty Shrine and Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem in Libertyville. He was a former Vice President of accounting at the Consumer Credit Union in Waukegan and enjoyed spending winters in Estero, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorotha (Rehn) Betke; 5 nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Joan Groneman. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Betke and brother, Herbert Betke. A visitation will begin at 11:00 am until time of services at Noon on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved