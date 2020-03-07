|
ELGIN - William E. Caughlin, 86, of Elgin passed away on March 5, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1933 in Chicago, IL the son of Leo and LaVerne (Stephens) Caughlin. On June 22, 1957, he married the love of his life, Maureen Griffin. They enjoyed 36 blissful years together. Bill had worked at Illinois Bell for 41 years, proudly following in his father's footsteps. Prior to his retirement he had served as President of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was an avid golfer and had worked at Bonnie Dundee Golf Course after retirement. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, and will be deeply missed. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Elgin and an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post # 57. Survivors include his children: Colleen (Mike) Swanson, Tim (Lisa Ostuni) Caughlin and Eileen (Darrell Stewart) Caughlin; grandchildren: Jordan (Karly) Wells, Sarah Beckett, Rebecca and Steven Swanson; and his great granddaughter: Oakley Wells; his siblings: Eleanor Reynolds, John (Peggy) Caughlin and Catherine Caughlin, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Maureen Caughlin in 1993; his siblings: James and Thomas Caughlin, and Mary Ellen Phalen. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 397 Fulton St., Elgin IL 60120. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be on Monday, at the church, from 9:30am until the mass. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church or JourneyCare Hospice of Barrington, IL. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2020