|
|
Family and friends of William E. Enzenbacher, 96, a resident of Schaumburg for 40 years, formerly of Des Plaines for 20 years, will gather for graveside committal service 11:00am Monday, March 30 at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine. Born March 15, 1924 in Chicago to Gustave and Tekhla (nee Hargrove) he passed away peacefully March 24, 2020 in Elk Grove Village. Bill was a proud US Navy Veteran who served in WWII as a Supply Clerk stationed in Australia and Hawaii. He was a member of the Schaumburg YMCA. Bill was the adoring husband of the late Betty Jane; loving father of the late William, Jr. (Linda), Ronald (Kathi), Karl and Karen Dobson; fond grandfather of 14; proud great-grandfather of 18; youngest surviving brother of 5; dear uncle and friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. For information, call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020