Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Christ Church
100 N. Waukegan Road
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Church
100 N. Waukegan Road
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM FONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM E. "BILL" FONS


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM E. "BILL" FONS Obituary
William E. "Bill" Fons, 76, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Arlington Heights. He was born Nov. 6, 1942 in Racine, WI and had been a Libertyville resident since 1982. He attended Christ Church, Lake Forest and enjoyed traveling, cooking and especially trains.He was also a veteran of the US Army. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Linda Fons; 3 children, Brian (Dominique) Fons, Laura Fons and Mark (Jennifer) Fons; 4 grandchildren, Julie, Amalie, Jerin, Evan and his brother Richard (Sue) Fons. Visitation will be from 11am until time of service at 1 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Christ Church, 100 N. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Interment will be on Tuesday, March 19 at Oakwood Cemetery in Somers, WI. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now