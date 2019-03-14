|
William E. "Bill" Fons, 76, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Arlington Heights. He was born Nov. 6, 1942 in Racine, WI and had been a Libertyville resident since 1982. He attended Christ Church, Lake Forest and enjoyed traveling, cooking and especially trains.He was also a veteran of the US Army. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Linda Fons; 3 children, Brian (Dominique) Fons, Laura Fons and Mark (Jennifer) Fons; 4 grandchildren, Julie, Amalie, Jerin, Evan and his brother Richard (Sue) Fons. Visitation will be from 11am until time of service at 1 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Christ Church, 100 N. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Interment will be on Tuesday, March 19 at Oakwood Cemetery in Somers, WI. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019