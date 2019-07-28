Daily Herald Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for WILLIAM LIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM E. LIES

WILLIAM E. LIES Obituary
ROSELLE - William E. "Bill" Lies, Lifelong resident of Roselle, Devoted Milwaukee Railroad Locomotive Engineer for over 45 years and was the former Assistant Chief of the Roselle Volunteer Fire Dept. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Rosen) for over 61 years; Devoted Dad of David W. (Patricia), Brenda M. Marano, Renay (Kevin) Tranchitella; Dear son of the late Victor G. Lies and Edith (Hunter); Dear brother of Susan Smith and Kathy Van Ewyk, the late Shirley Baumbach; Loving Grandpa of Victor (Megan), Gianni (Devon Senneseth) Marano, Melanie (Mat) Hammer, Valerie (Bob) Hellyer, Joseph (Vianni Rodriguez) Marano, Travis, John and Tatum Tranchitella; Loving great-grandpa of Audriana, Bobby, Skylar, Delanee and Kyler; Dear uncle of many. Family and Friends gathering on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 S. Rush Street, Roselle, 60172. Service 11 a.m. Interment St. Luke Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Rd.), Roselle, 60172. Donations may be made to Roselle Fire Dept. or Trinity Lutheran Church, Roselle. For information, 630-889-1700 or http://www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
