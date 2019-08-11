|
CAROL STREAM - It is with great sadness we announce that William "Bill" E. White, age 74, passed away surrounded by his family at home Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Pam White nee Bergstrom; loving father of Brian (Natasha) Jilek and Daniel William White; cherished son of the late Tipton and the late Genevieve White; Proud grandfather of Kylie and Emma Jilek. Bill was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving as a E5 sergeant specialist 5th Class from 1965 to 1967. He was a very patriotic man and very grateful for his freedom. Bill also was an avid Bears fan and played a lot of softball in his younger years. He will never be forgotten for his ability to take over a room with his loud voice/laugh and his enthusiasm towards children and youth. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Poplar Creek Church, 300 E Schick Road, Bartlett, IL 60103 from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM. Bill and his family have attended and volunteered for many years at Poplar Creek Church and invite all to attend. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Journey Care Hospice at https://journeycare.org/donate/ or Poplar Creek Church Youth Services at http://www.poplarcreek.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019