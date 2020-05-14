|
ROSEMONT - William Edward "Bill" DeSelm, age 56, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. He was born in Kankakee, IL on April 3, 1964. He was a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and Illinois State University with a business degree. He was a longtime employee of the Rosemont Expo Services. He loved spending lime with his children, family, and close friends. His most enjoyable pastime was watching his favorite sports teams including the Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and The University of Notre Dame Athletics. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Karen (Blondell); children, Morgan, Eleanor, and Brett; siblings, Mike (Joan), Pat (Don) Rummelhart, John (Jean), Sieve (Mary Jo), and Mary Jo (Ted) Pankau; the entire Blondell family and extended DeSelm Family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Beth (Tyrell) DeSelm; and mother-in-law, Lila Blondell. Due to this unprecedented time, there will be a private burial at Acacia Park Cemetery for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Bill's honor to one of the following organizations, Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue by visiting http://www.hopefultailsanimalrescue.org/donate.html or The Walter & Connie Payton Foundation by visiting https://www.payton34.com/donate. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Donald A. Greene,Greene Funeral Directors. For info, 847-343-1605 or visit Legacy.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2020