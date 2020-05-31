WILLIAM "BILL" ENGVALL
1929 - 2020
DEER PARK - William "Bill" Engvall was born July16, 1929 in Antigo, WI. He passed away peacefully May 22, 2020 at his home at the age of 90. Bill and his wife, Jean, raised their family of four children in Hillside, IL and South Barrington, IL. He also lived for several years in Sun City, Huntley, IL. Bill owned a Phillips 66 Gas Station in Villa Park, IL and owned and ran Centaur Trucking Company until his retirement. After he retired, he drove a school bus for Barrington School District until he retired for good at age 82. Bill is survived by his children, Timothy (Donna) Engvall, Deborah (William) Keener, Nancy (Thomas) Wormley, and Judith (Craig) Adams; grandchildren, Emily Engvall, Erik Keener, Rene Keener, Michael Wormley, Troy Wormley, Jack Adams and Alexa Adams; and great-grandchildren, Brock Wormley and Bryce Wormley. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jean; granddaughter, Amy Keener; brother, James Engvall; and parents, Carl and Elizabeth Engvall. Burial for Bill will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave a condolence for the family or a fond memory of Bill.




Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
