|
|
SCHAUMBURG - William F. Schlenker, 70, a former 45-year resident of Schaumburg, passed away September 23, at his home in Sarasota, Florida. William was a retired plumber of 40 years and member of Plumbers Local 130. He was the loving father of Brett D. (Cindy), the late William Jr., and the late Robert L. Schlenker; cherished grandfather of Emily (Brendan), Madison, Cassidy, Jocelyn and Kylie, and great-grandfather of Evelyn and Elliana; dear brother of Larry G. (Colleen) Schlenker; and beloved son of the late William and the late Blanche Schlenker. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, October 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019