Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1128
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WITTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. (BILL) WITTY


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELGIN - William F. (Bill) Witty, age 95, passed away peacefully at Sherman Hospital on January 28, 2020 with his family at his side. Bill was born in Cleveland, OH to William W. and Charlotte (Schanze) Witty on November 24, 1924. Bill was a World War II veteran who served on the Navy submarine USS Carbonero. He spent his entire professional career in the Chicago area as a photographer and printer at Vogue Wright Studio in Chicago, Dehner & Associates in Elgin, and retiring at the age of 80 from Advantage Printing in Lombard, IL. Bill was honored to have served as a Past Rear Commander of the United States Power Squadrons, "America's Boating Club," and, in addition to boating, he loved his Cubs. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Natalie (nee Elsinger), his devoted children William II, and Rosann (Charles) Jaffe, his precious grandchildren, Angela (Chad) Croley, Janette (Mark) Kamedula, Laura (Jason) Kopstain, and Eric (Katie) Jaffe, and six adorable great-grandchildren. Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, his first wife Rose, his daughter and son-in-law, Lee Ann and Ron Wilson, and his sister, Charlotte Barnes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's honor will be gratefully accepted by US Power Squadron Endowment Fund, 1504 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S. LaFox St., South Elgin, IL 60177. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Symonds- Madison Funeral Home, 847-741-1128.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Madison Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -