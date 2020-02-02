|
ELGIN - William F. (Bill) Witty, age 95, passed away peacefully at Sherman Hospital on January 28, 2020 with his family at his side. Bill was born in Cleveland, OH to William W. and Charlotte (Schanze) Witty on November 24, 1924. Bill was a World War II veteran who served on the Navy submarine USS Carbonero. He spent his entire professional career in the Chicago area as a photographer and printer at Vogue Wright Studio in Chicago, Dehner & Associates in Elgin, and retiring at the age of 80 from Advantage Printing in Lombard, IL. Bill was honored to have served as a Past Rear Commander of the United States Power Squadrons, "America's Boating Club," and, in addition to boating, he loved his Cubs. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Natalie (nee Elsinger), his devoted children William II, and Rosann (Charles) Jaffe, his precious grandchildren, Angela (Chad) Croley, Janette (Mark) Kamedula, Laura (Jason) Kopstain, and Eric (Katie) Jaffe, and six adorable great-grandchildren. Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, his first wife Rose, his daughter and son-in-law, Lee Ann and Ron Wilson, and his sister, Charlotte Barnes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's honor will be gratefully accepted by US Power Squadron Endowment Fund, 1504 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S. LaFox St., South Elgin, IL 60177. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Symonds- Madison Funeral Home, 847-741-1128.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020